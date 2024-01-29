Locals have been left shocked after an emu was seen wandering around the streets of Lancashire.

The large bird was spotted by motorists in Rossendale on Monday 29 January on Bocholt Way in Rawtenstall and then again on Bury Road near Horncliffe Mansions in Edenfield.

Video footage was shared on Facebook by Phil Manicolo, who tried to usher it into nearby fields for safety.

The clip, posted by Phil Manicolo, showed the emu strutting along the street before being passed by a learner driver and then turning around to give chase.

He wrote: "Anyone lost an Emu? I got out and tried to get it into a field for safety.

"He let me give him a little stroke on his back and then he carried on running down the road. Hope it gets back home safe.

"I've muted the video because my language at the learner driver who didn't slow down for it wasn't great haha."

Rachel Terry replied: "Geese … emus … what next ???". Loz Mitchell commented: "Hope it was returned safely poor thing, glad you helped and was there otherwise it may have been hit by idiot drivers."

Posting in a local Facebook group, another resident wrote, "Has anyone else just seen an ostrich/emu on the road running at Rawtenstall roundabout???? Or have I completely lost the plot??"

One local resident, Kelly Furnival replied, "Not what I expected to see on the drive to school thing morning. Had the traffic backed right up at one point."

Whilst another resident commented, "Nearly hit it on my motorbike as it came out of nowhere near on Bury Road at bottom of Lomas Lane."

And another local said, "I hope the owner sees this, it was running about scared on the road."

According to the Facebook group, the owner has now found the bird, and it is safely back home.

Two emu were rescued by police in December after reports from the public Credit: Lancashire Police

This isn't the first time an emu has been spotted on the streets of Rossendale.

In December 2023, Lancashire Police said they'd attended an unusual report of two Emu wandering around the streets of Rossendale.

Posting on their social media pages at the time, they said "Thanks to the help of several members of the public and a very accommodating farmer the birds were promptly detained and have now been returned to their rightful owner.

"Thankfully, the Emu knew their limitations and did not attempt to drive!"

