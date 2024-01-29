Manchester City's Kyle Walker has admitted making "stupid choices" in a public apology to his wife after it was revealed he had fathered a second child a with model Lauryn Goodman.

The 33-year-old already had three children with Annie Kilner when social media influencer and model Goodman, 33, gave birth to their son in 2020.

The England international told The Sun newspaper the time had come to “take full responsibility” for his mistakes because "I owe it to everyone.”

Walker and his wife Kilner, who have been in a relationship for more than a decade and married in 2021, are currently expecting their fourth child together.

The defender, who has won 81 caps for England and landed the treble with Manchester City last season, said he was speaking out for the sake of his family.

Annie Kilner, wife of England's Kyle Walker. Credit: PA Images

In an interview with the newspaper, the Sheffield-born Premier League star said: “What I’ve done is horrible and I take full responsibility.

“I made idiot choices and idiot decisions. I can’t begin to think or imagine what Annie is going through. I’ve tried to ask her but there’s pain and hurt.

“The only person to blame is me. I have roles and responsibilities that I’m aware of and I’ve made stupid choices. But I need to own up to my mistakes — I owe it to everyone.”

Walker’s wife found out about his second child with Goodman when the model sent her a message on Instagram, according to the newspaper.

In 2020, the footballer was forced to apologise after it was widely reported he held a party at his home in Cheshire in violation of the nation’s lockdown measures.

Manchester City promised that he would be subject to an “internal disciplinary procedure”.

