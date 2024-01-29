Labour triggers by-election following death of Sir Tony Lloyd

Labour has officially triggered the Rochdale by-election following the death of Sir Tony Lloyd.

Business in the House of Commons on Monday started with Opposition chief whip Sir Alan Campbell issuing the writ for the vacant seat.

The by-election has to take place between 21 and 27 working days from the issuing of the writ, suggesting it will take place on February 29.

Sir Tony, 73, died on 17 January only days after announcing that he was suffering from an incurable form of leukaemia.

He was hailed as a “great man of Manchester” by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak when the House of Commons gathered to pay tributes.

Sir Tony was first elected to represent Stretford in 1983 and also served as MP for Manchester Central following boundary changes.

He later returned for a second stint in the Commons and represented Rochdale from 2017.

Sir Tony held the seat for Labour at the 2019 election with a 9,668 majority over the Conservatives.

