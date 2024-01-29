Sir Keir Starmer has said he is worried about the finances of local councils, blaming the current Government for "driving them into the ground".

The Labour leader was visiting an Iceland supermarket in Warrington when he addressed a recent report that claimed the local council had a £1.8 billion budget deficit.

He said: "I am worried about Warrington Council, and it's not the only council in this position because the Government has basically driven councils into the ground."

Sir Keir promised to provide long-term funding settlements for struggling councils if his party was elected at the next general election.

He said: "One of the first things we will do is sort out the funding settlements... This is something they're crying out for."

Warrington Council is one of many local authorities at risk of issuing a Section 112 notice.

If it was to do so, Warrington would be effectively declaring itself bankrupt due to its large amount of debt.

It would mean all new spending - with the exception of protecting vulnerable people and statutory services - would stop immediately.

While visiting Warrington, Sir Keir Starmer also discussed the North West's transport network after his train was delayed.

He said: "We have got to improve transport in the North West. It's a desperate problem for anybody who's traveling.

"I'm in the North West a lot. I use that public transport myself and I know how hard it is and how frustrating it is."

Keir Starmer met staff and customers at Warrington's Iceland supermarket..

While Sir Keir was critical of the Government's decision to cancel the plans to build the northern leg of HS2, he has previously said he was "unable to commit" to reversing the decision.

He said: "The Government has broken the bank in relation to HS2, but that doesn't mean we won't work to improve transport."

He pointed to local projects as proof of Labour's commitment to transport, including the expansion of Merseyrail and Manchester's Bee Network.

He said: "When Labour have the chance to do something about transport, I think we can see the real difference that makes.

"[Transport] requires leadership. It requires a plan. Let's get our Mayors together, which is what we're doing, and build on what they've already done."

Sir Keir Starmer was given a tour around Warrington's Iceland supermarket by the company's CEO Richard Walker. Credit: PA Images

The Leader visited the Iceland supermarket after the company's CEO, and former Conservative party donor, Richard Walker switched his support and praised Sir Keir Starmer.

The Chester-born businessman said: “I think the Conservatives have failed the nation.

"They’ve drifted badly out of touch with people like my customers, and they’re drifting further and further to the right.

“What’s interesting is that my values and principles haven’t changed, and, whilst the Conservatives have moved away from me, Labour has steadily moved towards the centrist pragmatic views that I’ve long held.”

Sir Keir Starmer said he was “delighted” that the executive chairman of Iceland supermarket and a former Tory donor has switched to backing his party.

