A Morris dancing troupe is calling on indie-rock band Blossoms to give them a boost, as they struggle to find new members.

Fidlers Fancy, from Stockport, is a traditional Morris dancing team that has been touring festivals and events across the North West for almost 150 years.

One of its members, Sheila Anderson, said: "It was formed in the 1880s by a Stockport fish and chips man, and that's why we have a fish on our emblem."

Despite its long history, the club is at risk of closure as it struggles to find new members.

The Fidlers Fancy emblem pays tribute to their founder, who owned a fish and chips shop in Stockport.

Sheila said: "In its hey-day, we had about seventeen members. Now we're down to five.

"We like to dance at festivals, with other teams, or collect for charity - but with so few dancers we're not able to do that."

Their newest member, Gill Parker, joined the team as a way to exercise.

She said: "I absolutely love it! It's much cheaper than Zumba or a gym membership."

While Morris Dancing keeps her fit, she also enjoys the friendly atmosphere of the team.

She said: "They are fantastic. I'm not a quick learner but they've just been so encouraging when I get a move wrong or go left instead of right."

Fidlers Fancy celebrating their 100th birthday. Credit: Fidlers Fancy

The members of Fidlers Fancy are calling for members to not only keep its club alive, but also the tradition of North-West Morris Dancing.

Gill said: "People come here for our traditions and our culture. They certainly don't come for the weather.

"We need to keep our traditions going and keep ourselves interested and interesting."

Morris Dancing as a whole has seen a resurgence in popularity in recent years, with videos on social media sites like TikTok and Youtube introducing the style to a new generation.

Last year, Morris Dancing group Boss Morris was at the forefront of indie-rock band Wet Leg's Brit Awards performance.

Gill said: "They were the Cotswold style – not in the traditional dress – but it did raise a lot of interest so hopefully that will get a lot of younger people into Morris Dancing.

"We dance North West Morris – we wear clogs, and originally we went dancing through the streets."

Fidlers Fancy are now hoping their group could be the next Morris Dancing team to dance alongside a major indie-rock band; Stockport-based Blossoms.

Gill said: "Blossoms, put us in your next music video!"

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...