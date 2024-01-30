A mother who was mowed down by a 'drunk' teenage driver in Greater Manchester says she can still smell the engine and hear the roar of the car accelerating towards her - more than three years on.

Claire Winters spoke out after Joshua Bunn, now 22, was jailed for four years and seven months over the incident in Oldham, in September 2020.

Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court heard it was a 'miracle' Mrs Winters wasn't seriously injured or even killed after the impact of the crash knocked her through a small gap in a wall, instead of pinning her against it.

Claire Winters says she can still smell the engine and hear the roar of the car accelerating towards her - more than three years on. Credit: MEN Media

The 'terrifying' attack took place just after midnight on 19 September 2020 after Mrs Winters and her husband Connor had been out for a meal.As they returned to their car so Mrs Winters could change her shoes for the walk home they saw Bunn 'staggering' across the car park off Radcliffe Street, Royton.After seeing the 'clearly intoxicated' Bunn get behind the wheel of a car, Mr Winters approached the teenager and told him he 'shouldn't be drinking and driving'.

CCTV footage played in court showed what followed.

Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court heard it was a 'miracle' Mrs Winters wasn't seriously injured or killed after being hit by Bunn Credit: MEN Media

As Mr Winters walked away, Bunn drove into him from behind, 'knocking him off his feet'.

The teenager then reversed before again mounting the kerb and speeding towards the couple, narrowly missing Mr Winters but hitting Mrs Winters.

The court heard that 'somewhat miraculously' she was 'knocked through a small gap' in the wall and not crushed against it.

Bunn then sped off.

In a victim impact statement read out in court, Mrs Winters said: "Thank God that gap was there, otherwise I genuinely think I would have been killed that night.

"As the car reversed for the second time I remember thinking: This is it. I am going to die.

"My daughter is going to wake up in the morning without her mummy and for what?'"

Mrs Winters said she couldn't sleep for several months afterwards and is now having counselling to cope with the post-traumatic stress.Mrs Winters continued: "I was left feeling terrified.

"How can another human being do this to someone?

"I remember being scared they were going to come back and finish us off."Mr Winters, a trainee doctor, told the court the emotional impact of the attack meant he has been forced to put his studies on hold, and may now have to pay to retake a year of university.

Mr Winters said: "Thankfully and miraculously our injuries were quite minor, but emotionally the impact has been very hard."There has been anger and frustration... but most of all I felt guilty.

"If I hadn't stopped and told him to stop driving while he was clearly intoxicated then none of this would have happened."I know logically I didn't do anything wrong, but I still feel guilty."

Bunn initially claimed he had been attacked by Mr Winters before 'blacking out' and had 'no recollection' of what followed.

He admitted drinking two bottles of beer, but denied being drunk or on drugs.Court delays meant the case took more than three years to reach a conclusion.

But yesterday (Jan 29), Bunn, of Windmill Close, Royton, was jailed for four years and seven months.

He pleaded guilty to charges of actual bodily harm, dangerous driving, and attempted grievous bodily harm.

He was also banned from driving for five years.Recorder Nathan Moxon said Mrs Winters was 'fortunate not to have been pinned against the wall', adding: "We have all watched the CCTV footage. It is terrifying."It is a miracle there were not more significant injuries.

"Had there not been a gap in the wall, death would have been foreseeable."Speaking afterwards Mrs Winters said she was relieved the ordeal was finally over.Mrs Winters said: "It's gone on for such a long time.

"I'm just happy he received any form of custodial sentence."And she told how she still 'frequently' relives the horror of the 'near-death experience'.

Mrs Winters added: "I have all the signs of PTSD.

"I frequently hear the car engine and smell it revving.

"I feel like I had a near-death experience."If that gap hadn't been there I would have been crushed.

"I would have died."