ITV Granada Reports journalist Anna Youssef spoke to Dylan's mum about her fight for justice for her son.

The mother of a teenager who was killed in a hit and run says she "can't give up on justice" after the trial of the driver collapsed.

Dylan Crossey, 15, was killed in 2016 after being knocked off his bike with such force it left a hole in the car's windscreen.

Despite handing himself into police the following day, David Harwood, 49, was found formally not guilty of causing death by dangerous or careless driving after the trial collapsed due to insufficient evidence in 2018.

But, six years on from the trial, Dylan's mum Tracey Milligan says she is determined to find some kind of justice and closure for what happened to her son.

“He needs to pay for what he’s done. He’s killed a child, left him dead in the road, you can’t walk free after that surely?” she said.

“Some kind of justice. Some kind of answers for the family. Some closure for us all.

"As it stands Dylan’s lost his life. Somebody is responsible for it and there has been no punishment at all."

Dylan Crossey died a day after being hit by the car. Credit: ITV GRANADA REPORTS

“The worst thing he ever did was leave him," she added. "As a parent how could you leave my boy on the road dying and that is all I wanted him charged with.

“You left him, it’s bad enough you hurt him but to leave him dying in the arms of his friend that’s unforgivable.”

An inquest into Dylan's death, which began in 2021, was halted when a coroner referred the case back to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) asking for a charge of gross negligence.

But, this was denied.

The jury inquest finally concluded in January 2024 where the coroner Dr James Adeley ruled it was in the "interests of justice" to name Mr Harwood once more.

It found Mr Harwood had likely drunk three pints of lager and two glasses of wine before Dylan's death.

He had been rushing to meet a woman he had started talking to on a dating app and was putting her postcode into his sat nav when he hit Dylan, the inquest was told.

The inquest also heard how Mr Harwood did not know what he had hit, despite the hole in the windscreen caused by Dylan’s head and did not slow down or stop.

He carried on to the address and handed himself in to the police the following day.

Mr Harwood was cleared of all charges. Credit: Lancashire Post

The police watchdog is investigating three officers who dealt with the crash, but Ms Milligan believes the community could have evidence to help explain what really happened.

“We need people to come forward," she said. "People know what happened that night.

"It must be playing on people’s minds that they have got information they could just help us with.

“And that’s where my fight comes from because I know I can’t give up. I can’t give up because he took the best thing out of my life."

A spokesperson for the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it was continuing to investigate complaints over how police handled the initial investigation.

"Three officers have been served notices that they are under investigation for potential gross misconduct.

"These relate to allegations they may have provided misleading information about the investigation to the Crown Prosecution Service and may also have failed to record, retain and reveal information as part of their duties."

