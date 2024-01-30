Child serial killer Lucy Letby has had a bid to challenge her convictions refused by the Court of Appeal.

The nurse lodged an application for permission to appeal against all of her convictions in September 2023.

A judicial spokeswoman confirmed that a judge has now refused her application after considering the case documents on Tuesday 30 January.

The 34-year-old was convicted in August of murdering seven babies and trying to murder six others while working at the Countess of Chester Hospital's neonatal unit between June 2015 and June 2016.

Countess of Chester Hospital Credit: ITV Granada

Letby, who is originally from Hereford, was sentenced to 14 whole life orders.

Typically, applications for permission to appeal against a crown court decision are considered by a judge looking at legal documents without a hearing.

If this is refused, people have two weeks to renew their bid for permission at a full court hearing before two or three judges.

The jury in Letby’s trial at Manchester Crown Court was unable to reach verdicts on six counts of attempted murder in relation to five children.

Letby will face a retrial at the same court in June on a single count that she attempted to murder a baby girl, known as Child K, in February 2016.

