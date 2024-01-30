Developments in Manchester's Stevenson Square have been criticised by disability activists.

The plans were for an area that was partly pedestrianised, with outdoor seating and cycle lanes. Manchester City Council described it as "a safe space to move through."

An artist's impressions of Stevenson Square. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Dave Steele has tunnel vision and has been losing his sight for the last ten years and has found concrete blocks placed around the area as inaccessible.

"These have been placed to make the place look pretty or places for people to sit, but they are the perfect height for anyone, not just people like me with a visual impairment to hit their shins on," said Mr Steele.

"Unless my cane hits that, which I'm hoping it's going to, I'm maybe going to trip over them and they are dotted everywhere."

These blocks are dotted all over Stevenson Square and are causing problems for those with disabilities. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Another concern for visually impaired people is the lack of indicators to help when crossing the road.

"Normally I'd be looking for a spinning cone, which that one's not there," continued Mr Steele.

"If someone's trying to get across with a wheelchair, or who's got mobility issues, they'd be struggling to get across in time. There's no audio whatsoever, so you're really struggling. You're not going to get across safely."

Campaigners are asking for those with disabilities to be consulted when it comes to these shared spaces.

"What we'd love to do is work with town planners, councils people building work spaces and make them more inclusive for visually impaired and disabled people more broadly," said Stephen Tongue, Director of Fundraising at Henshaws.

"Often coming to town centres with people with low vision, or someone with a disability ca be quite daunting because it's busy and there's a lot of traffic," added Mr Steele.

"But when you end up with places like this that just aren't safe, you just end up not coming and avoiding the area."

Manchester City Council have said Stevenson Square isn't finished yet and they're working with access groups to ensure everyone can safely use the space.Their statement went on to say: "As with any major infrastructure works there will be a period where any identified issues with the final design and finish can be rectified before it is fully signed off. This process is currently under way and the Council is grateful for the public's understanding during this final stage."