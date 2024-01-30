Manchester United say Marcus Rashford "has taken responsibility for his actions" after his omission from the squad for Sunday's FA Cup win at Newport.

Rashford was left out due to illness after reportedly spending the night of Thursday 25 January in a Belfast nightclub, but United say the issue has now been resolved.

In a front page report in The Sun newspaper on Tuesday 30 January, it is claimed that the 26-year-old engaged in a 12-hour drinking session which finished at 3am.

Manchester United's statement said: "Marcus has taken responsibility for his actions.

"This has been dealt with as an internal disciplinary matter, which is now closed."

Rashford has returned to training and is understood to be in contention for Thursday 1 February's Premier League trip to Wolves.

Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag

United boss Erik ten Hag had sought to deflect the attention on Rashford's absence on Sunday 28 January, simply stressing that it was "internal matter".

Ten Hag had previously criticised Rashford's "unacceptable" decision to attend a nightclub shortly after United's 3-0 derby defeat to Manchester City in November 2023.