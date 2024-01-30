Play Brightcove video

Claire Foy gained worldwide recognition for her portrayal of a young Queen Elizabeth in the Crown as well as many other roles. She was born in Stockport. She studied drama at Liverpool John Moores University back in 2006.

Charlie Dickinson was her drama teacher and said: "I'm delighted. It's rare, obviously, and I suppose that's certainly to be expected."But when you see her do these things, you get a real sense of significance that actually what we thought we saw when she was here lots more people can see now.

Claire Foy won the Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a drama

"So that gives us immense pleasure. Relatively inexperienced actors want to fill the time with words. She's very unusual in that she realised that you didn't have to do that."That was our moment when we kind of thought, yeah, this one might be special.

"We've been through the archives and managed to dig out a photograph of Claire. It was part of the final year festival, so it was one of her last pieces of work. She had an absolute poise and elegance to her."

Claire Foy performing at Liverpool John Moors University

"Very often when the students first arrive, we go, recognise anybody on this? Yes, right."Foy won a Golden Globe back in 2017 and has also won a few Emmys. She has now been nominated for a BAFTA for best supporting actress in the film All Of Us Strangers.

Foy starring in All of Us Strangers Credit: Searchlight Pictures

Dickinson now believes Claire Foy will receive a BAFTA. He said "I just get a feeling that the wind is blowing in her direction. I think there's a sense that it's her year."