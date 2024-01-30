Three more arrests have been made as Greater Manchester Police continue the investigation into the death Sadiq Al-lami.

Greater Manchester Police were called to A34 in Didsbury on Tuesday 23 January Credit: MEN syndication

The 30 year old died in the early hours of Tuesday 23 January 2024 after an altercation at traffic lights on the A34 Kingsway in East Didsbury.

One person has already been charged with murder and remains in custody.

An 18-year-old man, 22-year-old man and a 24-year-old man have now all been arrested on suspicion of murder.

They remain in police custody.

Detective Inspector Alex Wilkinson of GMP Major Incident Team said: “Our investigation continues to progress well - we have made a total of four arrests and have secured one charge so far.“

"Our officers continue to carry out extensive enquiries to find answers for Sadiq’s family. I would like to reassure the public that we are working hard to ascertain the full details of this case.“

Greater Manchester Police are still appealing for any witnesses and anyone with dash cam footage to contact them.