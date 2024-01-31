Play Brightcove video

Sir Keir Starmer raises the issue of increased mortgage payments after meeting Phil, an Iceland employee from Warrington.

An Iceland worker's mortgage payments became the focus of a heated exchange between Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

The Labour leader highlighted the case of Iceland employee Phil, who lives in Warrington, while criticising the Government for the "damage" they have done to the economy during Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs).

But, as he began to tell the story of the pair's meeting, he was stopped by Speaker, and Chorley MP Lindsay Hoyle, who warned members of the Conservative party not to shout over the Labour leader.

As Conservative MPs heckled Sir Keir, he told the Commons: “Laughing at an employee at Iceland who is struggling with his mortgage – shame."

Sir Keir Starmer travelled to Warrington on Monday 29 January and took questions from Iceland employees, including Phil.

Keir Starmer talking to Phil during his visit to Warrington.

Phil told Sir Keir his mortgage payments had increased by £1,000 a month, and asked what the Labour leader would do to lower interest rates were his party elected.

Sir Keir had earlier mocked Tory MP George Freeman, for Mid Norfolk, who said he quit as a minister because he was struggling to pay his mortgage.

The Labour leader said: “If the Member for Mid Norfolk on £120,000 can’t afford this Tory Government, how on earth can people like Phil?”

As Conservative MPs heckled Sir Keir continued his story about the encounter, saying: “He told me that his mortgage is going up by a staggering £1,000 a month, Prime Minister.

"He doesn’t want other averages, other people, other stories, that’s what’s happening to him.”

Mr Sunak replied: “Thanks to the management of the economy, Phil and millions of people like him are now ensuring that inflation is less than half of the rate it was when we were talking a year ago, putting more money in their pocket.

“And thanks to this Government, Phil and millions of workers – not just at Iceland but across the country – are benefitting this month in their pay packets from a tax cut worth hundreds of pounds for someone on an average salary.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak argued Phil would be paying even more under a Labour Government.

He added: “Did he explain to Phil that he’d be better off sticking with our plan rather than going back to square one with him?”

Sir Keir countered: “I’d invite the Prime Minister to get in touch with Phil and explain to him how paying £1,000 more on his mortgage is making him better off because that’s not how he feels.

“He’s just so out of touch it’s unbelievable. Finding hundreds of pounds extra a month – that may not seem like a big deal to the Prime Minister, but let me tell him most people don’t have that sort of money knocking around.”

Sir Keir went on: “The Prime Minister just doesn’t get how hard it is for millions of people across the country like Phil. That is the primary problem.”

Mr Sunak replied: “Whether it’s Phil, whether it’s everyone else across the country, the plan that we’re putting in place is working to help people and we’re making progress.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...