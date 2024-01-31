Dozens of props from the hugely successful Peter Kay comedy Phoenix Nights have gone up for sale - many fetching more than 10 times their asking price.

The items, including posters, table lamps and beer mats were up for anything from £20 to £2,000.

The poster that greeted guests to the Phoenix sold for £1,600 Credit: ITV News

There were only two series of the comedy in 2001 and 2002 on Channel 4.

It followed the fortunes of manager Brian Potter played by Peter Kay, and the staff and customers of the Bolton social club.

The show's hilarious mishaps and risqué one-liners won it a cult following.

Claire Hannah from ITV Granada Reports was at the auction to see the first lot fulfil its asking price of more than £2,000.

Granada Reports' Claire Hannah with the manager's sign Credit: ITV News

The items were given to the auction house Warren and Wignall by a man who found them in a storage unit.

Signs, posters and certificates are part of the memorabilia Credit: ITV News

ITV Granada's very own Paul Crone appeared in the comedy as a character called John Lennon, no relation, on the TV show within a TV show 'Armchair Superstore'.

He says it was difficult to get through scenes because everybody was always laughing. Sadly the one thing he would really like was not in the auction.

Many items made more than their asking price including a table lamp that was up for £30 - £50 but went for £620.