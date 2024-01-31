A second man has been charged with murder following the death of a 30-year-old man in south Manchester.

Police said Sadiq Al-lami died after being attacked when two cars stopped at lights on the A34 Kingsway in Didsbury in the early hours of 23 January.

Sultan Bakr, 22, of Hyde Road, Gorton, has been remanded in custody to appear at Manchester Magistrates Court today (Wednesday 31 January 2024).

Noraiz Kamal, 18, of Highbank Drive, Manchester, has already been charged with murder.

He appeared at Manchester Crown Court on Tuesday, where a trial was scheduled for July.

An 18-year-old and a 24-year-old man remain in police custody for questioning.

GMP’s Major Incident Team still want to hear from anyone who believes they may have CCTV or dashcam footage, or who witnessed anything which could assist officers with their investigation by calling 101 and quoting log 166 of 23/01/2024.