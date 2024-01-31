Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham faces questioning over the region's devolution and transport policies.

He will be quizzed by the Transport Committee alongside representatives of regional bodies who help shape transport policy.

The Committee examines the role that local and regional bodies play in decision making, either through consultation or using devolved powers.

Mr Burnham’s bus service franchising in Greater Manchester and complexities around introducing Clean Air Zones, likely to be discussed.

Announcements and planning around Network North and Northern Powerhouse Rail are likely to be raised.

Included in the two panels will also be spokespeople for local government, Transport for the North, Urban Transport Group and the countryside charity CPRE.

The session forms part of the cross-party Committee’s inquiry into Strategic Transport Objectives, where MPs are investigating how objectives – such as boosting connectivity, economic growth or reducing emissions – influence the state’s planning and investment in services and infrastructure.

The witnesses will be asked to comment on the Government’s strategic transport objectives, whether they are the correct ones, and how well those objectives are reflected in planning and appraisal processes.

The two panels will also be asked for their views on the potential for further devolution to regions of the country, including urban and rural areas.

