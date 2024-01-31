Two more men have been charged with murder following the death of a 30-year-old man in south Manchester.

Police said Sadiq Al-lami died after being attacked when two cars stopped at lights on the A34 Kingsway in Didsbury in the early hours of 23 January.

Abdul Wahab Babar, 18, and 24-year-old Sikander Babar have been charged with the murder of Sadiq Al-lami.

The two men, who both live on Ashfield Drive in Newton Heath, will appear at Manchester Magistrates Court on Thursday 1 February.

Sultan Bakr, 22, of Hyde Road, Gorton, and Noraiz Kamal, 18, of Highbank Drive, Manchester, have both already been charged with murder.

Noraiz Kamal appeared at Manchester Crown Court on Tuesday, where a trial was scheduled for July.

GMP’s Major Incident Team still want to hear from anyone who believes they may have CCTV or dashcam footage, or who witnessed anything which could assist officers with their investigation by calling 101 and quoting log 166 of 23/01/2024.