Police investigate alleged rape of three women in Manchester city centre

Police have arrested a man after three women reported they were raped in Manchester.

The women told police they had been attacked around 3am on Wednesday 1 February near the Mancunian Way.

Officers cordoned off an area between the city centre and Ardwick.

A cordon was put in place along the pavement and a wooded area, near Hoyle Street.

Police say the three women are being offered support by specialist officers.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: "Greater Manchester Police can confirm that a man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of rape in relation to an incident that happened on Mancunian Way, Manchester at around 3am on Wednesday 31 January 2024."Enquiries are ongoing at this stage and the victims are being supported by specialist officers."Anyone with information can call GMP on 101 or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

