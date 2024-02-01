Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Commons Speaker and Lancashire MP, has revealed police made an arrest last week after he received online threats.

The Labour member for Chorley was reacting to the announcement by Conservative Justice Minister Mike Freer that he would stand down at the next general election after threats and an arson attack at his constituency office in London.

The Conservative MP says he will stand down after repeated threats Credit: Press Association

Mr Freer and his staff had been informed that Ali Harbi Ali had watched their Finchley office before going on to murder fellow Conservative MP Sir David Ames at his office in Southend in 2021.

Sir David Ames was murdered at his constituency office in Southend in 2021 Credit: ITV News

Sir Lindsday Hoyle said: "Of course Mike has been through a lot. I understand him saying 'Enough is enough', and I respect that."

He said he had been threatened in posts online on Friday 26 January: "I faced threats as well and the police had to make an arrest on the basis of threats that are coming in all the time.

"I got lots of that and it shouldn't go with the job but unfortunately it does come with the job."

He said the abuse related to his work as the Chorley MP, but didn't go further as to their nature.

The Commons Speaker said he was involved in tightening security measures for MPs.

"We have to protect democracy, for MPs, their families and the people who work for them."