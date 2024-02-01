Play Brightcove video

A video report by Granada Reports Journalist Lucille Brobbey

A professional basketball player has teamed up with NHS Greater Manchester on Time to Talk Day, using his own experiences to destigmatise mental health.

Kofi Josephs has had a fruitful career, from playing in the United States to competing in the British Basketball League with the Manchester Giants.

But with success came challenges for the 32-year-old. In his early career, Kofi was offered prestigious basketball scholarships at an American college – the route to professional basketball.

While playing in States, he suffered two serious hip injuries which impacted his progress within the sport and severely affected his mental health.

Kofi said: "I got to America and I broke my hip. I could barely even sit down and I had a massive surgery.

"And at that point, I didn't really know anyone other than Kofi Joseph the basketball player and I thought that was all I was ever going to be and I kind of got stopped in my tracks.

"I just felt like I had a grey cloud over my head all the time and it was something I really struggled with. I was drowning and I knew I had to do something or it wasn't going to end well."

At his lowest point, as a young man and living alone in America, Kofi considered taking his own life.

The basketball player and fashion model said his low mood was compounded by being so far from home and family, while also living in a competitive environment.

But it was going to counselling and finally opening up about what he was going through that helped him get out of a dark place.

He said: "It's funny because in my degree one of the requirements was you have to go to counselling, you don't have a choice or you won't pass the class. So I ended up with a counsellor.

"I was that typical guy, I sat there for two hour sessions and I had nothing to say."

Kofi had a basketball game which his counsellor attended and at the next session, his counsellor started speaking about basketball.

Kofi continued: "We started speaking about basketball and obviously that was one of the things that was irking me, so we started talking about that.

"I realised how much that helped me. It took some of the air out of the balloon.

"The sun started shining a little bit and I started to feel better and really get to know myself to be honest."

Kofi also started watching motivational videos online by basketball greats like Kobe Bryant which he says also provided him with support.

"All I would listen to is motivational videos to the point where I didn't listen to music anymore. I had to reprogram my mind to think in a more positive way.

"As time went on, the sun started shining a little bit and I started to feel better and really get to know myself to be honest."

Kofi says he is an advocate for talking "even if it's talking to a stranger, talking to a friend, anyone".

"Talk because you have got to get it out of your head. If you keep everything in your head it starts to overrun and it starts to trickle into different aspects of your life."

He added: "If we be an example and start to change the narrative, then we only pass on positive traits to the next generation.

"Mental health is a process, it's not a destination so with that you can get help, you can get support. It's just one day at a time."

Judd Skelton, Strategic Commissioning Lead for Suicide Prevention & Bereavement Support for NHS Greater Manchester, said: “Time to Talk Day is an opportunity for the nation to have a wider conversation about mental health.

"The more we talk, the more we can break that stigma, which is what our Shining a Light on Suicide campaign is all about.

“Suicide is preventable and the earlier we talk about what may be on our mind, the sooner we can share the load and reduce things reaching crisis point.

"Talking about our feelings can feel scary or embarrassing, but it is the first step to getting help.

"We hope that Stories of Hope, like Kofi's, give people who may be struggling, hope that things can change for the better and encourage them to talk about how they are feeling to a trusted friend, work colleague or family member or their GP.

Who to contact if you or someone you know needs help