A 63-year-old woman has died after being hit by an HGV as she was crossing the road in Rochdale.

It happened at around 12.20pm on Thursday 1 February 2024 at the pedestrian crossing point at on Spotland Road just before the junction with High Street.

Emergency services attended but the woman died at the scene.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and remains in custody for questioning.

Investigations at the scene Credit: MEN media

Police Constable Philip Drummond of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said:

"Tragically a woman has died after the incident earlier today and my thoughts are with her family and friends at this devastating time.

"We’re already following up on a number of lines of enquiry and would urge anyone with information to come forward to assist us.

“We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or may have dash-cam or CCTV footage.

"The investigation is in the early stages so any information, no matter how big or small, could really help us piece together what happened."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 4741 quoting log 1373 of 1/2/24 or alternatively call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...