The mother of murdered teenager Brianna Ghey "had suspicions" about who had killed her daughter straight away, and thought it was "the worst possible thing" that it was someone she trusted.

In an interview with ITV News, Esther Ghey said Scarlett Jenkinson's name came straight to her mind after hearing that her 16-year-old had died in a "frenzied and ferocious" attack in Culcheth Linear Park, Warrington on 11 February 2023.

Jenkinson, previously referred to as Girl X, has now been officially named alongside Eddie Ratcliffe (Boy Y) after a judge lifted the legal restrictions on identifying the pair that were in place due to their age.

Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe have now been officially named as Brianna's killers. Credit: Cheshire Constabulary

Ms Ghey agreed with the decision to identify them, saying she felt it was in the "public interest" that people know who they are.

"I think when they turn 18 they would be named anyway, so in a way it's getting it all out in one go... rather than prolonging it and giving them a second round of attention when they both turn 18," she said.

She did, however, express sympathy for their families, who she fears will "bear the brunt" of their actions.

"Scarlett and Eddie are safe in prison, and they're the ones that are out there that will be dealing with the aftermath of what they've done, which I think is completely wrong."

Brianna Ghey was found with fatal wounds on a path in Culcheth Linear Park, near Warrington, Cheshire, on February 11 last year Credit: Family handout/Cheshire Police/PA

She continued: "I was even thinking the other day: when does it get to a point in somebody's life where we don't blame the parents anymore?

"They clearly didn't know, and didn't predict, didn't think that their child would be capable of such a thing, and nobody goes out of their way to make their child, or to turn their child, into somebody like that.

"They've got to continue the rest of their lives now with their children in prison and I don't think that either of them are the type of people that would necessarily get on okay in prison, so they've got that worry about their children."

Ms Ghey agreed with the decision to identify Brianna's killers, saying it was in the "public interest". Credit: Family photo

When asked if she feels there will be any hope of rehabilitation for the pair, Esther said: "In all honesty, at this moment in time, no.

"The level of darkness which they have both been completely immersed in - how it was so premeditated and the lust of it, the want to kill - I don't think that you can come back from that."

Now the case has come to a close, she feels her family can finally start to move forward.

"I'm hoping that we can just get closure and move on with the campaigning and with the community interest company that I've set up as well, just to focus on something more positive rather than the killers and what they've done.

"I want to create a positive legacy for Brianna."

