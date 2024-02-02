A man has pleaded guilty to firing multiple shots outside a cinema and attempting to rob a nearby off-licence.

A major incident was declared following the shootings after Leslie Garrett fired shots in three locations in Liverpool.

He went into Sangha's off licence on Lower House Lane in Norris Green, armed with an AK47 style rifle, and demanded money before firing a single shot through the perspex sheet in front of the counter, at around 8pm on Wednesday 3 January.

He then travelled to the Showcase Cinema on the East Lancs Road in Croxteth, where he threatened two members of staff with the gun before firing multiple shots into the air.

After leaving the cinema, he made his way to a house on Malpas Road, Croxteth, where he once again, fired multiple shots into the air.

Garrett, 49, from Ternhall Road, Fazakerly, appeared before Liverpool Crown Court via video link for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Customers of the cinema were locked inside while police worked to find out where the shooter was.

He spoke to confirm his name and address, and to reply "guilty" to each of the eight charges he faced.

The charges include possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, attempted robbery and possession of ammunition without a certificate.

Garrett was remanded in custody and will be sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court on Friday 5 April.

Judge Trevor-Jones confirmed Garrett will receive the "appropriate credit" for his guilty pleas".