The family of a woman who died when she was hit by an HGV as she was crossing a road say they have "had their hearts broken".

Brenda Rostron, 63, from Rochdale was killed in the collision on Spotland Road on 1 February 2024.

A 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving has been released under investigation.

In tribute to her, Brenda's family said: "Brenda is our mum, she is a loving nanna to our children and a friend to many.

"We have had our hearts broken at the news of her passing. No one should lose someone they love in this way, and all we want now is to be able to grieve as a family in peace and remember her and all the special memories we have of her."

The family has also asked people to stop sharing pictures of the scene online, saying it has caused them "indescribable pain."

Police Constable Philip Drummond of Greater Manchester Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: "This has come as devastating news to Brenda's family and the images circulating online have caused distress and pain to a grieving family.

"I want to echo their words and ask that any images or footage of this incident be taken down.

"We are still appealing for information about this incident and you should pass any information or footage directly to the police.

"You can make a report by calling 0161 856 4741 quoting log 1373 of 1/2/24."

