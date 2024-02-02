Firefighters had to slice the roof off a double-decker bus after it crashed into a tree in south Manchester.

Photographs show the Stagecoach bus on Wilbraham Road, Chorlton, with fire crews onboard the top deck.

The road was shut in both directions between Edge Lane and Oswald Road.

It is understood no serious injuries were reported and no arrests were made.

Wilbraham Road was closed both ways between Edge Lane and Oswald Road. Credit: MEN Media

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said: "At around 8am this morning one fire engine from Stretford fire station attended a crash involving a bus and a tree on Wilbraham Road, Chorlton.

"Firefighters have removed the roof from the bus and have assisted colleagues from Greater Manchester Police in making the scene safe. Crews remain in attendance."

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: "Police were called to reports of a collision on Wilbraham Road in Manchester at around 7:50am this morning, 2 February 2024, where a bus collided with a tree."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...