Tyson Fury fight postponed as boxer receives 'freak cut'

Tyson Fury has been forced to postpone his unification fight with Oleksandr

Usyk after sustaining a "freak cut" above his eye during a sparring session in

Riyadh, Queensberry Promotions have announced.

The heavyweight rivals were due to clash in the Saudi Arabian capital on

February 17.

Fury's WBC belt and the WBA, IBF and WBO titles held by Usyk were set to be on

the line, and the winner crowned the division's first undisputed champion since

Lennox Lewis in 2000.

Queensberry Promotions said the cut, which opened above Fury's right eye,

"required urgent medical attention and significant stitching."

"Whilst this is still breaking news it is clearly a massive disappointment,

after the work that has been done by so many people to finally deliver this

historic event to the world," a Queensberry Promotions spokesperson said.

"Once the doctors have appraised Tyson's eye, we will have a better idea of

the period of recovery needed.

"Once known we will work diligently with all the stake-holders and the Kingdom

of Saudi Arabia to reschedule this fight as soon as possible and will of course

keep everyone updated with developments."