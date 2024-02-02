Tyson Fury fight postponed as boxer receives 'freak cut'
Tyson Fury has been forced to postpone his unification fight with Oleksandr
Usyk after sustaining a "freak cut" above his eye during a sparring session in
Riyadh, Queensberry Promotions have announced.
The heavyweight rivals were due to clash in the Saudi Arabian capital on
February 17.
Fury's WBC belt and the WBA, IBF and WBO titles held by Usyk were set to be on
the line, and the winner crowned the division's first undisputed champion since
Lennox Lewis in 2000.
Queensberry Promotions said the cut, which opened above Fury's right eye,
"required urgent medical attention and significant stitching."
"Whilst this is still breaking news it is clearly a massive disappointment,
after the work that has been done by so many people to finally deliver this
historic event to the world," a Queensberry Promotions spokesperson said.
"Once the doctors have appraised Tyson's eye, we will have a better idea of
the period of recovery needed.
"Once known we will work diligently with all the stake-holders and the Kingdom
of Saudi Arabia to reschedule this fight as soon as possible and will of course
keep everyone updated with developments."