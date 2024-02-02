'We are truly sorry," murderer Scarlett Jenkinson's family issue statement

As Scarlett Jenkinson starts a minimum 22 year jail sentence for murder, her family have issued a statement saying they are 'truly sorry'.

In words released to the Warrington Guardian they praise her victim's mother Esther Ghey for her 'selflessness and empathy'.

“The last 12 months have been beyond our worst nightmares as we have come to realise the brutal truth of Scarlett’s actions.

“We agree with the jury's verdict, the judge's sentence and the decision to name the culprits.

Adding that their lives are in turmoil the family statement continues, “We offer our sincere thanks to Esther Ghey for her incredible selflessness and empathy towards our family. Her compassion is overwhelming and we are forever grateful.

“To all of Brianna’s family and friends, our community and everyone else that has been affected by this horror, we are truly sorry.”