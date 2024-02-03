Police have released footage of a man they would like to speak to after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted twice in broad daylight.

Detectives want to hear from a man captured on CCTV in connection with the attack, which happened on Monday, 29 January, in Burnley.

A 17-year-old girl was approached by a male near Sainsbury's on Colne Road before he sexually assaulted her on Bank Parade at 3:45pm.

The same man attacked her again on Church Street shortly after.

Lancashire Police are looking for the man who is described as white, with dark facial hair and wearing dark clothing.

Detective Superintendent Stephen Holgate said: "These were two serious sexual assaults, and a team of detectives have been working hard to identify the person responsible for these offences.

"The victim and her family are being supported by specially trained officers."

He appealed for anyone with information to contact police on 101.