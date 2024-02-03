Preston have revealed a limited-edition shirt in memory of Sir Tom Finney which will be worn by the first team and see donations from sales made to the Alzheimer’s Society.

The Lilywhites will wear the shirt for the Sky Bet Championship fixture against Middlesbrough at Deepdale on 14 February, which will mark the 10th anniversary of Finney’s death.

England international Finney made 472 appearances over a 20-year career with Preston, scoring 210 goals.

Finney helped Preston finish runners-up in the old First Division twice during the 1950s when they also reached the FA Cup final.

The special shirt will incorporate a ‘splash’ design, inspired by a memorable photo of Finney taken at Stamford Bridge in 1956, which a statue at Deepdale is based on.

Underneath the neck collar on the back of the shirt reads ‘Sir Tom Finney’ and it also features his club statistics.

The shirt will be available to buy from 5 February, with £10 of every sale going to the Preston branch of the Alzheimer’s Society.

