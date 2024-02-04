Arrests made after pedestrian schoolboy injured in collision in Walton

Police in Merseyside have made four arrests in connection with a serious road collision involving a pedestrian and a car in Walton.

A 15-year-old boy sustained serious injuries in the incident on Thursday 1 February at around 10:30pm.

The collision involving a dark-coloured Volvo on Walton Vale, happened near the junction with Warbreck Avenue.

Merseyside Police say that three males, who were all wearing dark clothing, got out of the car, and fled the scene on foot with a fourth male, one one down Cedar Drive and three down Grace Road.It was further reported that these males were armed with machetes and that they had been involved in an altercation with the injured male prior to the road collision.Emergency services attended the scene, and the 15-year-old male was taken to hospital. He is now in a stable condition.

Extensive, CCTV, witness and dash camera footage and house-to-house enquiries are continuing to be carried out in the area.Three people were arrested on Friday and Saturday, 2 and 3 February, in connection with the incident. All three suspects have been bailed pending further police enquiries.Following the collision there has been a high police presence in Walton to provide locals with reassurance, as well as proactively targeting criminals. Around 55 people were stop searched resulting in eight arrests for various offences, as a Section 60 was put in place to give officers the powers to stop, search and disrupt criminality in the area.As the investigation progresses a man was detained in Anfield Cemetery on Friday morning, 2 February, after he was found with a large quantity of cannabis and £2,000.A 25-year-old man from Walton was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drug, cannabis and possession of criminal property. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.Chief Inspector Chris Ruane said: “We have a large police presence in Walton as our investigation into the collision continues. “The Section 60 was put in place to disrupt the criminal activities of those involved in serious organised crime in the area.“Information from the public is vital and I would appeal to anyone who has information in relation to the collision to come forward and tell us what they know.“I urge people in the area to check your CCTV and dashcam footage to see if it has captured any footage, no matter how small, as any information may help with the investigation.”Information from the public is vital to the success on this investigation and anyone knows anything that can assist should contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook quoting log number 1125 of 1st February.

