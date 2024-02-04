Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers has been praised by his co-host Simon King for filming their series special after receiving cancer treatment.

Myers and King are hosting the BBC Two series The Hairy Bikers Go West, which King said brought back “a level of normality” for Myers.

Myers, who is originally from Barrow-in-Furness, in South Cumbria, has revealed what type of cancer he has after the announcement he was being treated in May 2022.

The 66-year-old presenter took a break from work before filming the latest show, which sees them travel west across Britain from Scotland to Devon.

The Hairy Bikers.

King said it is a series that they will both "always remember, not that we won’t remember others".

He continued: “We are very privileged to do what we do and I think this one was particularly special in general because of Dave’s health and his sheer and utter determination and love for what he does.

“Especially to continue to do it while he was having treatment took remarkable courage and energy – and adds to why Dave and I will not forget it.”

The 57-year-old presenter said the new travelogue was “a celebration of a joyous and creative friendship” and was happy they returned to Myers’ original home of Lancashire during the series.

He added: “Dave is a west coast lad and we had a blast visiting some of his old haunts and our favourite places.

“Our focus, and particularly Dave’s focus, was to get out on the bike, to start the process of filming and to bring a level of normality back for him, his family, for me, for the crew, and that’s what he worked towards, and that’s what got him through that particular portion of his treatment.”

County Durham-born King also said there is a “lovely moment on the first day of filming where Dave overtook me on the road on the bikes”, showing that it was “just like old times”.

He added: “Over the comms he was going ‘Kingy, are you sure we’re going left here?’. That sort of dialogue was great and it’s what we’ve done over the last 20 years. It was really quite emotional.”

During the seven-part series, King and Myers will travel more than 600 miles and stop in Merseyside, North Wales and Bristol.

Listen to the ITV News entertainment podcast, Unscripted.