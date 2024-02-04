A toddler and a 50-year-old man have died in a crash after a car hit another vehicle and then a tree.

Emergency services were called at 8:30am to Hesketh Lane, in Tarleton, West Lancashire, on Sunday 4 February, after reports of a crash.

A Land Rover Discovery had collided with a Mini Cooper and then a tree close to the junction of Oaklands Avenue.

A 17-month-old girl and 50-year-old man, who were inside the Land Rover at the time of the collision, died at the scene.

Lancashire Police say their loved ones are aware and are being supported by specially trained officers.

The driver of the Mini was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Hesketh Lane was closed in both directions between Firbank Avenue and Gorse Lane for a number of hours but has now reopened.

Sgt Matt Davidson, of Lancashire Constabulary, said: “These are terribly sad and tragic circumstances that have resulted in a man, and a young girl losing their lives this morning.

"Our thoughts are very much with their loved ones at this awful time.

“We would ask that you refrain from speculation online and would like to thank the members of the local community for their patience and understanding whilst our officers carried out their investigations today.

“We are now appealing to you, the public, to ask that if you witnessed this collision, or have any dashcam or CCTV footage from Hesketh Lane or the surrounding areas between 8:00am and 8:30am this morning to please get in contact.

“We believe that there are people who may have witnessed the collision, or the white Land Rover Discovery in the moments beforehand, that we have not yet spoken to.

"If that is you, or you know someone who may have witnessed this collision, please get in touch."