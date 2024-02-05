A police boss is facing calls to resign over comments he made about schoolgirls wearing "very short skirts".

John Dwyer, Cheshire's Police and Crime Commissioner, made the comments during a discussion about violence and abuse of women and girls.

He was reported to have told Culcheth and Glazebury parish council: "I notice schoolgirls in my area are all wearing very short skirts and this did not happen in the 1960s."

Mr Dwyer has since issued an "unreserved apology" for the remarks, but there has been widespread criticism of his comments and calls for Mr Dwyer to step down.

Cheshire West and Chester Council leader Louise Gittins said: "John Dwyer's comments were disgraceful and his apology does not change the fact that he thought it appropriate to comment on the clothing of young girls and blame female victims of abuse and trauma.

"If John Dwyer was sincere about tackling violence against women and girls he would have already resigned. His outdated and offensive views make it impossible for him to continue."

The comments by Mr Dwyer have also been called "sexist, misogynistic, and outdated" by Labour's MP for Weaver Vale Mike Amesbury.

Calling for him to resign Mr Amesbury said it was now impossible for him to be "taken seriously".

"Mr Dwyer says one of his priorities is the safety of women and girls, then he’s come out with this sexist, misogynistic, outdated comment which is victim-blaming," he said.

"Implying women and girls are responsible for any unwanted attention if they wear a short skirt.

"He is setting the wrong example to the men and women who work for Cheshire Constabulary given his important leadership and scrutiny role.

"This episode also undermines public confidence because victims may be dissuaded from coming forward if they feel they won’t be listened to.

“Mr Dwyer is supposed to be the one holding the force to account on behalf of the people of Cheshire yet how can he be taken seriously after this? I call on him to do the right thing and resign."

Mr Dwyers comments were also condemned by the Cheshire Police branch secretary of Unison union.

The Cheshire Police branch secretary of the Unison union, Joanne Moorcroft, said: "The misogynistic comments made by the Cheshire Police and Crime Commissioner are very disappointing and have caused a lot of anger.

"This is particularly disheartening as Cheshire Police has made violence against women and girls a priority for the force.

"Public confidence in policing is at an all-time low and forces’ attitudes to sexism and racism are frequently called into question, despite some of the great work staff do. Leaders should lead by example, and these reprehensible comments will only serve to further damage public trust in the force and the morale of the staff working in it."

In a statement, Conservative Mr Dwyer, who became Cheshire's first PCC in 2012, said: "I want to begin by acknowledging the understandable hurt caused, and to make it unequivocally clear that what I said was wrong.

"I would like to offer both the complainant and the Police and Crime Panel a full and unreserved apology. I am truly sorry and accept that my comment was inappropriate and unhelpful.

"In no way does it give an accurate reflection of how seriously I take the matter of tackling Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG). There can be no justification for the actions of perpetrators.

"My ambition to tackle this issue is clear in my Police and Crime Plan and the Panel will know that I have personally driven a number of projects and initiatives to tackle VAWG and the crimes that disproportionately affect women and girls.

"Whilst the list is by no means exhaustive, I hope that my actions will go some way to reassuring the complainant - and anyone who is understandably concerned by my comment – about my commitment to stamping out VAWG."