Manchester will host the eagerly-anticipated Michelin Guide awards for the very first time, fuelling rumours that the city may be about to receive more stars.

The awards are widely considered one of the most prestigious restaurant honours.

Michelin announced in December that Manchester's Midland Hotel would be hosting the ceremony on Monday 5 February.

Mana in Ancoats is currently the only restaurant in Manchester with a Michelin star Credit: MEN Media

Manchester currently has only one Michelin Star restaurant - Mana in Ancoats, run by chef patron Simon Martin.

In a statement on the Michelin website they said: "We are thrilled to announce that the restaurant selection for The MICHELIN Guide Great Britain & Ireland 2024 will be unveiled on Monday 5th February, at Manchester's famous Midland Hotel.

"We are excited to once again celebrate the extraordinary work of Great Britain and Ireland's most talented chefs and hospitality professionals.

"To do so at The Midland – a grand hotel with over a century of history – makes the occasion even more special."

