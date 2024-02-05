Former Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has been given more time to clear a debt said to be around £800,000.

The High Court previously heard HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) is seeking a bankruptcy order against the footballer over a six-figure bill.

Mr Mendy has been given more time to settle the debt after the court was told a buyer was now in place for the footballer’s house near Macclesfield, Cheshire.

Benjamin Mendy was released by Manchester City at the end of June 2023. Credit: PA Images

The short hearing before a specialist insolvency judge in London, was told the property is now being sold for £3.8 million having previously been listed for £5 million – with the sale expected to complete in eight weeks.

Louis Doyle KC, for Mr Mendy, said: “He wants to get rid of this debt as quickly as he possibly can.

“If we get 10 weeks down the line and it is still not sold, I accept I might have a very different fight on my hands.”

The court also heard Mr Mendy is bringing legal action against his former club after Manchester City stopped paying him when he was charged with rape in 2021. The footballer was subsequently cleared of rape and attempted rape at Chester Crown Court.

Mr Doyle said that Mr Mendy being made bankrupt could have a “potentially catastrophic impact” on his claim which is due to go into mediation later this year.

At the previous hearing in October, Mr Doyle said Mr Mendy was prepared to pay £20,000 a month to HMRC from his salary from his new employer, French club Lorient.

However, the court was told these payments had not been made, in part because the footballer had not received a bonus he was expecting from the new club.

Granting a 12-week adjournment to allow for the sale of Mr Mendy’s house, Judge Joseph Curl KC said: “Although I am troubled by the failure to pay the £20,000 per month and that this is now a fourth adjournment, I am persuaded that I should give what Mr Doyle described as ‘the benefit of the doubt’.”

