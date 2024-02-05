The family of a woman who was killed after she was hit by an HGV while crossing the road in Rochdale, have paid tribute to a "loving nanna, mum and friend to many".

Brenda Rostron, 63, died while using her mobility scooter at a pedestrian crossing on Spotland Road on Thursday, 1 February.A 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving has since been released under investigation, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.In the wake of Brenda’s death, a fundraising page has been launched to help her heartbroken family with funeral costs.

Police at the scene of the crash in Rochdale. Credit: MEN Media

In a tribute, Brenda's family spoke of the 'special memories' they will treasure.They also issued a plea to social media users after images of the collision were shared online.The family said: "Brenda is our mum, she is a loving nanna to our children and a friend to many. We have had our hearts broken at the news of her passing."No one should lose someone they love in this way, and all we want now is to be able to grieve as a family in peace and remember her and all the special memories we have of her.

"Seeing that people have been taking pictures and circulating them online has hurt us more than we can put into words and it has caused our family indescribable pain."We ask that people please take these down and do not share any more photos from the incident. We just need to be together as a family now and grieve in peace."

Brenda's family described her as a "loving mum and nanna". Credit: MEN Media

Laura thanked everyone who has donated to the fundraiser and for the support her family has received.Laura said: "It's hard to know what to say. We are just broken as a family.

"We just can't wrap our heads around what has happened, she was just scootering into town to pick up some shopping which she'd do every couple of days and now she's gone.

"She lived for her family, she worked so hard raising Ryan and I solo and did an amazing job. She was loved by so many people, just reading all the lovely comments about her on Facebook has been a real comfort."As a family we really appreciate everyone's support and want to say a big thank you to everyone who has donated which will help give mum the send off she deserves."

GMP are continuing to investigate the incident. Credit: MEN Media

Laura's friend Hannah Baker, who set up the fundraising page said: "Brenda was well-known in the local community and used to work at Mecca Bingo in Rochdale before she retired.

"A lot of people were fond of her. She loved her grandchildren and Laura and her brother."GMP are continuing to investigate the collision. Anyone with information about the incident is being urged to come forward.PC Philip Drummond, of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "This has come as devastating news to Brenda's family and the images circulating online have caused distress and pain to a grieving family.

"I want to echo their words and ask that any images or footage of this incident be taken down."We are still appealing for information about this incident and you should pass any information or footage directly to the police. You can make a report by calling 0161 856 4741 quoting log 1373 of February 1, 2024. Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

