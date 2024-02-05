An inquest has heard that the gunman who shot two men dead at a lockdown party in South Manchester is still at large more than three years later.

Cheriff Tall, 21, and Abayomi 'Junior' Ajose, 36, were shot dead near Caythorpe Street, Moss Side, at around 12:55am on 21 June 2020. Nobody has ever been charged with the killings.

Manchester Coroner's Court has heard Mr Tall was shot in the head following an argument and moments later Mr Ajose, a "Good Samaritan" who stepped in to help, was also killed.

Coroner Zak Golombek, recorded a conclusion that both men were unlawfully killed and appealed for witnesses to come forward to help bring justice to the families.

Mr Golombek said: "These were senseless acts of violence against two innocent individuals."Following the shooting, the gunman fled and both victims were taken in cars to Manchester Royal Infirmary but died from devastating head injuries, the inquest heard.Earlier in the day, the car park off Caythorpe Street was the scene of a "family event" to celebrate the Black Lives Matter movement, which included face-painting and a bouncy castle. Mr Ajose attended with his children, the court was told.

Lola and Abayomi Ajose Credit: MEN Media

Giving evidence, Detective Chief Inspector Neil Higginson confirmed the shootings occurred as an after-party was coming to a close. Greater Manchester Police started to receive the first reports of shots at 12:56am, the hearing was told.Mr Tall lived close by the event and Mr Ajose lived further away but neither man knew the other, the officer confirmed.Between 300 and 400 people were at the party at that time and detectives were aid to have identified 456 different people who attended at some point during the day.The investigation has spoken to some of the people they believe were present, although some of those denied they were there, DCI Higginson added.

GMP were praised for their ''commendable'' investigation into the shooting Credit: MEN Media

Mr Ajose attended the after-party with one of his old school friends and also his brother-in-law. The school friend left about 12:30am and Mr Ajose remained with his brother-in-law, although they separated later on, said the officer.About five minutes before the shooting, Mr Ajose went to check a man who appeared to be drunk and he followed him to the right corner of the car park, the inquest heard.Mr Ajose's brother-in-law told police he saw his relative walking off and about five minutes later he heard gunshots. He heard a "loud bang" which at first he thought may have been fireworks, DCI Higginson said.The brother-in-law then heard a second loud bang and realised it was gunshots, the court heard.

Caythorpe Street, Moss Side Credit: MEN Media

The detective said the investigation had uncovered mobile phone footage of Mr Tall, timed at 12:48am, where a voice can be heard asking: "Is that Sherry?" The court heard Mr Tall was known by the nickname Sherry.The detective said his "working hypothesis" was that Mr Tall was shot first "following some form of argument or altercation" with the gunman or people with him. Mr Ajose "intervened" and was also shot, said the officer, who confirmed about 20 seconds elapsed between the shootings.

DCI Higginson said the murders were "quite unusual" in that they had taken place "in front of so many people".

He explained his officers had tried to speak to everybody they had identified as being present either earlier in the day or at the after-party. CCTV footage had been trawled and "debris" found at the scene had been examined, he said.Four gun cartridges were found - three of them "spent", all forensically linked to the same weapon, the court was told. Both men were shot once.Some 149 statements had been taken and around 1,500 exhibits seized, including 59 mobile phones and 89 CCTV clips taken from 24 locations.

Pressed by the coroner, DCI Higginson confirmed a file of evidence had been submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) which decided against any prosecutions. No suspect was named in court.DCI Higginson, however, said the investigation remains "live" and added: "We have been conducting recent inquiries on this case and any opportunity we get we will continue to do so in terms of further lines of enquiry coming to us will be pursued.

"It's our belief from the beginning these men have been murdered. Both have been victims of gunshots to the head, single gunshots, and both have been killed by the same individual."Mr Golombek touched on a statement he had received from Mr Tall's mother, Suwaidu Sanyang, who was in court, which had described "what a special young man he was".Mr Tall's brother, Yankuba Sambou, told the court his "little brother" was a "lovely guy". Mr Sambou said: "He was just a normal kid."Recording the unlawful killing conclusions, Mr Golombek praised the "commendable" police investigation so far, but stressed to Mr Tall's family members that the fight for justice was continuing. Mr Ajose's family was said to be too upset to attend the hearing.

