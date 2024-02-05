A man has been charged with murder after the death of a man who was shot in the face in Liverpool.

The 50-year-old died on Sunday, 4 February, six days after he was shot at a flat in Old Swan.

On Monday 29 January, at around 4.30pm, it was reported that a man entered a flat on Haslingden Close and shot another man.Emergency services attended and the victim was taken to hospital via air ambulance with a serious gunshot injury to his face where he died.The man’s next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Emergency services at the scene. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Shay Walker, 25 years, of Stoneycroft, has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. He is due in court on Monday, 5 February.

Detective Chief Inspector Jason Pye said: "Our thoughts and condolences are with the family of the victim who has sadly died today.

"Although a man has been charged, our investigation is ongoing and we are still appealing for anyone with information about this incident to please get in touch.

"We understand that every single incident is one too many, and I would like to reassure everyone that we are doing everything we can to remove guns from our communities and are determined and relentless in our pursuit to prevent such violent offences and the use of firearms.

"We use every piece of legislation and focus our resources towards removing weapons from our streets and target those willing to use them. This includes the use of Dispersal Zones, Public Space Protection Orders, Criminal Behaviour Orders and, when necessary and proportionate, our stop and search powers.

"We simply will not tolerate the use of firearms in Merseyside, and will relentlessly pursue anyone who uses them to cause fear and harm in the heart of our communities."

