Liverpool is to host the naming ceremony for the brand new cruise ship, Queen Anne.

Thousands of people are expected on the Mersey waterfront in June as the vessel makes its first voyage around the British Isles.

Cunard say Liverpool is known as their spiritual home all over the world, as in 1840 their founder Sir Samuel Cunard began his transatlantic journey in the city.

Cllr Liam Robinson, Leader of Liverpool City Council, said: “It’s a huge honour for Liverpool to be chosen as the location for the official naming of Queen Anne.

“The city and Cunard share a rich history, we are the original home of the world-famous cruise line and we staged the incredible spectacle of the Three Queens on the Mersey in 2015, which lives long in many people’s memories."

Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth on the River Mersey near Liverpool to mark the company's 175th anniversary. Credit: Lynne Cameron/PA Wire

"This is yet another prestigious, international event taking place in our city, casting Liverpool into the limelight once again and showcasing our enviable maritime offer," said Cllr Robinson.

“The naming ceremony is set to be a majestic sight and I’m sure it will attract huge crowds to the waterfront who want to be part of this unique moment in ours and Cunard’s history.”

Work began on the Queen Anne in 2019 Credit: ITV Meridian

Construction started on the vessel in 2019 but was delayed for two years because of the pandemic.

Queen Anne is currently nearing completion in Italy.