Two women have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the discovery of a man's body inside a house in Merseyside.

The 46-year-old was found dead at Barnett Avenue in Newton-le-Willows on Sunday 4 February.

A postmortem examination is to be carried out.

A 52-year-old woman and a 27-year-old woman, both from Newton-le-Willows, are in police custody.

Credit: ITV News

Detective Inspector Jimmy Rotheram of Merseyside Police said officers were in the early stages of establishing what happened.

“While we have already made two arrests, our specialist officers remain at the scene as we carry out forensic examinations and review any CCTV footage in the area.

“If you live on Barnett Avenue and have any doorbell or CCTV footage from around 2pm on Sunday 4 February that may have captured what happened or heard anything suspicious, then please get in touch with us so we can continue our enquiries.”