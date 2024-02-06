The bomb disposal unit at the scene Credit: MEN Media

A suspected hand grenade - reported to have been found in items donated to a charity shop - led to a bomb disposal unit being called to a shopping arcade in Greater Manchester.

A cordon was in place at the Arcades shopping mall on Warrington Street in Ashton-under-Lyne, as a number of shops were closed as a precaution.

Police remained at the scene for a number of hours with two entrances to the bus station and the shopping centre closed.

The Arcades shopping centre confirmed three shops were closed 'as a precaution' Credit: MEN Media

Officers say the Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit were at the scene to assess the item but currently do not believe there to be a risk.

The Arcades shopping centre confirmed three shops were closed 'as a precaution' but that the car park and rest of the centre remained open.

Greater Manchester Police said: "At around 1.15pm on Tuesday 6 February 2024, officers were called to a report of a grenade found in a business premises on Warrington Street, Ashton-under-Lyne."Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) are also at the scene to assess the item but currently do not believe there to be a risk. Enquiries are ongoing at this stage."