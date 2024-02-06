Bomb disposal team called to shopping arcade after reports of grenade being discovered
A suspected hand grenade - reported to have been found in items donated to a charity shop - led to a bomb disposal unit being called to a shopping arcade in Greater Manchester.
A cordon was in place at the Arcades shopping mall on Warrington Street in Ashton-under-Lyne, as a number of shops were closed as a precaution.
Police remained at the scene for a number of hours with two entrances to the bus station and the shopping centre closed.
Officers say the Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit were at the scene to assess the item but currently do not believe there to be a risk.
The Arcades shopping centre confirmed three shops were closed 'as a precaution' but that the car park and rest of the centre remained open.
Greater Manchester Police said: "At around 1.15pm on Tuesday 6 February 2024, officers were called to a report of a grenade found in a business premises on Warrington Street, Ashton-under-Lyne."Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) are also at the scene to assess the item but currently do not believe there to be a risk. Enquiries are ongoing at this stage."