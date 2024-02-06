Play Brightcove video

The mother of murdered teenager Brianna Ghey has said she would welcome a meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak over online safety laws.

Esther Ghey has called for social media apps to be banned on smartphones for under-16s.

She is campaigning for searches for inappropriate material to be flagged to parents.

Ms Ghey told BBC Breakfast that the Online Safety Act was "a step in the right direction" but would not be enough on its own, adding: "I think that we do need something a little bit more drastic to protect children right now."

Brianna with her mum; Esther Ghey Credit: Family handout

Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe were both 15 when they killed Brianna, 16, with a hunting knife after luring her to Linear Park, Culcheth, near Warrington, on 11 February 2023.

Jenkinson had watched videos of torture and murder online.

Brianna's killers: Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe Credit: Cheshire Police

Mr Sunak has has avoided explicitly supporting Ms Ghey's campaign pointing to "tough new powers" now in force under the Act.

The legislation passed into law in November and requires social media companies to curb the spread of illegal content on their platforms, and to protect children from seeing potentially harmful material, with large fines among the potential penalties for those who breach the new rules.

Brianna Ghey was lured to a park where she was murdered Credit: Family handout/Cheshire Police/PA

Brianna's headteacher Emma Mills, from Birchwood Community High School, in Warrington, has said there is an urgent need for action.

"I don’t think anyone could have ever imagined the horrors that the Internet and social media would blow up in the way they have.

"In the real world and at school we have policies, laws and regulations to protect children," she said.

"Outside of school, however, they are now routinely being exposed to this online world, where some of them are spending the majority of their day, where there is nothing – no laws or systems in place.

"We must find a solution together and that is where we need to get the support of the digital monopolies to put in urgent measures to help keep our young people safe."