A formal consultation into new legislation for better protection against terror attacks in public places has been launched.

Known as 'Martyn's Law', it is named after Martyn Hett, one of 22 people killed in the 2017 Manchester attack.

The Home Office said the new laws would require venues to take steps to keep the public safe.

It said it make sure the public is protected without putting "unnecessary burdens on smaller businesses".

Under the proposed law, premises will be considered 'standard tier' or 'enhanced tier'.

Martyn with his mum Figen Murray.

What are the tiers?

A standard tier will apply to locations with a maximum capacity of more than 100 people.

Venues will need to undertake low-cost effective measures such as training, information sharing, and completion of a preparedness plan.

An enhanced tier will focus on high-capacity locations - those that can hold 800 or more.

Venues will be required to undertake an additional risk assessment that will inform the development and implementation of a thorough security plan.

Martyn Hett's mother Figen Murray has campaigned for the changes.

Ms Murray, who was appointed an OBE for her work in counterterrorism said urged venues and small businesses to respond to the consultation.

Security Minister Tom Tugendhat said:

"Simple steps save lives. Martyn’s Law will help protect the British public from terrorism, and make sure public premises are better prepared in the event of a terror attack.

"I want to make sure that our proposals are balanced and proportionate. That’s why our updated approach is easy to implement, and better tailored to individual businesses.

"I’d encourage smaller premises to share their feedback on these crucial changes. Your feedback will help ensure that Martyn’s Law stands the test of time."

The 22 victims of the Manchester arena bombing.

The Home Office said a Martyn’s Law regulator will be established to monitor compliance and advise premises within scope of the legislation.

It said following the conclusion of the consultation process on 18 March, the bill will be introduced as soon as parliamentary time allows.

