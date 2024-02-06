ITV's Coronation Street will tackle the difficult subject of suicide ideation in an ongoing bullying storyline.

Over the past few months, viewers have seen teenager Liam Connor being bullied by a group of boys.

The storyline has seen Liam being pressurised to vape and even having a knife pulled on him.

His mental health rapidly deteriorates and in an hour-long episode on Wednesday 14 February, viewers will discover the depths of Liam’s despair as he is seen to search online ways to kill himself.

The teenager will decide against ending his own life, but in the aftermath, Liam faces a long journey of recovery.

Samia Longchambon who plays Maria Connor, Liam's mum, said: "Maria is really paranoid, and understandably so, given that Liam is from the Connor family and we have all been through similar when Aidan Connor (Liam’s cousin) committed suicide, so I don’t think she will be able to leave Liam alone without fearing the worst.

"This is going to be an ongoing issue for Liam. We are considering all options from homeschooling to counselling. Of course when it comes to mental health, there’s unfortunately a massively long waiting list.

"I think the great thing about this storyline is that we are doing it in real time. We aren’t rushing this at all and doing everything as it would happen."

The Coronation Street set. Credit: ITV

To bring this story to the screen, Coronation Street researchers and writers have been working closely with the National Bullying Helpline to ensure Liam’s story is told as authentically and delicately as possible.

Iain Macleod, Executive Producer of Continuing Drama at ITV, said: "This is a story that will have immense personal resonance for many people - it certainly did for some of the Coronation Street team.

"We felt it was important to show the mental damage that bullying can do to people on the receiving end, especially in the modern world, when children are faced with what can seem like inescapable cyber-bullying.

"The aggression doesn't stop at the school gates but can find you in the safety of your own home. Having said that, it was also important that across the story as a whole, we showed some hope for Liam and that by speaking up, finally, he can begin the process of escaping his nightmare and beginning to heal.

"We approached this story very carefully, consulting with a number of specialist charities, and I feel the resulting story is truthful, powerful and necessary."

For help and support: