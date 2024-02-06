The cost of electricity in the Isle of Man is set to drop by 5.1% in April.

Manx Utilities had originally announced plans for a 5.7% increase, but a change in the price of wholesale gas has influenced that decision.

Islanders will see an average reduction of approximately £50 a year.

However, electricity standing charges, water and waste water charges will still increase by 5.7%, as previously announced.

Electricity prices are set to drop, but standing charges, water and sewage rates will be increased as originally planned. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

The utility has recently published its audited financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2023, showing a loss for the year of £42 million.

Manx Utilities say this was 'an improvement over the £50 million deficit previously expected' and 'the organisation remains on schedule to repay bonds attributed to water and power infrastructure projects due in 2030 and 2034'.

This is despite £20 million being withdrawn during the financial year to avoid further customer increases to tariffs.

