Manchester snubbed at Michelin Awards 2024

The Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland handed out its new stars for 2024 last night. At a glittering ceremony held at the Midland Hotel in Manchester, restaurants celebrated as a 18 restaurants were newly decorated with stars.

Despite the awards being held in the city, Manchester went home empty handed. While Mana in Ancoats held onto its star which it gained it 2019, it didn't pick up a second, and contenders including Adam Reid at The French, Stockport's Where The Light Gets In and Higher Ground were overlooked on this occasion.

Some of the biggest winners on the night includes The Ledbury in London, which was awarded the only new three star of the night. Led by Brett Graham, the guide commended the eatery for its "technical mastery", "sublime flavours" and "elegant" setting.

Meanwhile, Opheem in Birmingham and Gymkhana in London both picked up two stars making them the first Indian restaurants in the UK to do so. Also picking up a second star were Trivet in London, The Glenturret Lalique in Scotland and Terre in County Cork.

Sadly though, there were some deletions on the night, as a number of restaurants lost their stars. In total, 18 restaurants lost their stars, but 12 of these were deletions due to closures following a particularly challenging year for hospitality.

The restaurants to lose their star included several in the capital with both the Mayfair and Fitzrovia sites of Hakkasan losing theirs. Likewise, Barrafina Dean Street in Soho failed to retain theirs, as did Leroy in Shoreditch.

Michel Roux was in attendance last night to pick up the chef mentor award and help handing out the new one Michelin stars to chefs. Credit: Michelin Awards

Michel Roux's two-Michelin-starred Le Gavroche in London closed its doors after 57 years of trading in January, as the chef decided to take more time for his home life. The top chef was in attendance last night to pick up the chef mentor award and help hand out the new one Michelin stars to chefs.

While some restaurants have lost their stars and others have closed, a small portion are currently relocating or are in the process of relaunching which means they do not retain their stars. All operating restaurants to lose their stars are still 'recommended' by the Michelin Guide on the website.

While Manchester was not awarded any new stars on the night, it was still as strong night for the North as two Cumbrian restaurants were handed one stars. Cedar Tree by Hrishikesh Desai in Brampton and Lake Road Kitchen in Ambleside both picked up their first star.

Speaking ahead of the awards ceremony, Simon Martin, the chef behind Manchester's lone Michelin-starred restaurant said he could see why the awards were being held in the city. He told the Manchester Evening News: “There’s been a lot of attention on the north this year so it makes sense for the awards to be held here”.

Meanwhile, chef Adam Reid who helms The Midland's flagship restaurant The French, and who was tipped for a long overdue star, added: "It’s an honour to have it in the building where our restaurant is. I’m cooking for the best chefs in the country tonight."