The mother of a 19-year-old woman who died after a quad bike crash in Merseyside has paid tribute to her, describing her as "my princess."

Courtney Marie Sampson suffered multiple injuries in the crash in Birkenhead on Sunday, 4 February.

She and a 24-year-old man had been riding a yellow quad bike when it was involved in a collision with a black Mk IV Ford Mondeo at the junction of Wallasey Bridge Road, Stanley Road and Gautby Road.

The 24-year-old man was taken to hospital with multiple injuries.

Courtney's mum said in a social media post: "I can’t even begin to explain my feelings.

"I just hold on to all the love and support around me and know my girl was loved by so many.

"Even though she never got to tell the people she wanted to how grateful she was for their love, trust me she did."I am thankful and grateful for the 19 years I had with my only princess out of nine princes."

She added: "Right now I am still in shock mode as Saturday night we went to the comedy club arena in Liverpool to watch Paul Smith and now I'm preparing her funeral.

"It seems so surreal like I will wake up and she will text me: 'Hay queen how are you? Hope you have a lovely day. Love you all so much.' But I will never get that text again but I will cherish the ones I do have.

"Family is a gift never to be taken for granted, not just close but extended. I hope to give my girl the best send off she deserves and that we will all share much love in this tragic time."

Merseyside Police said a 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and also while under the influence of drink or drugs.Detective Sergeant Andy Roper said: “We are currently searching for any CCTV or dashcam footage that may have captured the incident or either vehicle in the time immediately before the collision.

"If you were driving in the general area of Hoylake Road, Stanley Road, Wallasey Bridge Road or live in the area please check your CCTV systems or contact our team and we will review any footage or information you may have.“Every piece of information is vitally important to our investigation to establish what happened so we can provide answers for the woman’s family.”