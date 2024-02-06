Play Brightcove video

Report by Mel Barham

People across the North West have been passing on their best wishes to King Charles after he revealed his cancer diagnosis.

The King's condition was discovered after his surgery for an enlarged prostate. Buckingham Palace say he'll be stepping back from public duties for the foreseeable future.

But here in the North West, many people have been quick to send their messages to the King.

Children from Wild bank Primary School in Stalybridge spent the day making cards for the Monarch, wishing him a speedy recovery.

Credit: ITV Granada

They told ITV News: "I hope the king gets better soon."

"I hope the treatement works and I hope you get better and you can keep on living life."

Someone who knows what King Charles may be going through is Sally Hall, who was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer 10 years ago. She still vividly remembers how she felt when she heard her diagnosis.

She said: "It certainly brought back my experience and the turmoil. Your brain freezes, then you go into overdrive, then it freezes again. It's just hard to work out what's going to happen next."

"Mine was stage 4 so I'm very lucky to be here all these years on. But it doesn't matter what stage it is, that cancer word affects you, your friends, your family... it's like being hit around the head."

Credit: ITV Granada

The Maggies Cancer charity, which is based near The Christie in Manchester, provides free expert care and support for those affected by cancer. Prior to his diagnosis, his Majesty had often supported cancer charities, especially in the North West.

They believe the openness of King Charles' diagnosis will save lives.

Robin Muir from the charity said: "We see it all the time. One of the biggest examples was Jade Goody. When people with a high profile are diagnosed with cancer there is a really postive aspect of that where it highlights to people the importance of going to your GP or attending screenings."

Steve Prescott had a rare form of stomach cancer

Steve Prescott, a St Helens rugby league player who was diagnosed with stomach cancer was awarded an MBE from the then Prince Charles back in 2009. Following his death, HIs foundation has now donated more than 2 million pounds to The Christie

Ade Cunliffe, Chairman of the Steve Prescott Foundation said: "Steve was very lucky get an MBE from the King. It's very sad news. Steve never wanted anyone to suffer from cancer, be that royalty or the man in the street. It's just very sad news for everybody."

At St Helens Hospital a cancer symptom advice line set up during covid is manned by a specialist team of cancer nurses.

The North West has some of the highest rates of cancer in the UK - as well as some of the worst outcomes.

But its hoped this increased spotlight on the disease, will translate into more people seeking help, and ultimately save lives.

A helpline is operational in St Helens Credit: ITV Granada

Diane Dearden, Lead Cancer Nurse at Mersey and West Lancs Hospitals said: "It's a good thing because it raises awareness around people being able to talk openly about it.

"There may be someone there who has symptoms and don't know what to do. They might not have the confidence to see the GP, or their anxious to see someone face to face.

"Sometimes we can know something, but we don't want to hear what it might be."

King Charles will no doubt have a huge network supporting him, but charities are keen to stress there's help out there for everyone.

