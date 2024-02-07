A man has been charged after three women came forward to report that they were raped in Manchester city centre.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) was initially called to a report of rape at around 3am on Wednesday 31 January on Mancunian Way, Manchester.

Officers were then contacted throughout the day about three further incidents that happened in the same area around the same time.

An area between the city centre and Ardwick was cordoned off while investigations were carried out.

An area was cordoned off by police. Credit: MEN Media

Police say Stuart Thomson, 33, of Buxton Road, Stockport has been charged with three counts of rape, one count of assault and four counts of threats with a bladed article.

He was remanded in custody to appear before Stockport Magistrates Court on 7 February.

Police say the victims are currently receiving specialist care and support.

