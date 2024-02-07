TT rider Conor Cummins says he is "keen to get back to racing and push for wins", as he prepares to return to the Isle of Man TT races.

The Manxman will remain with his Milenco by Padgett's Motorcycles team for an eighth successive year, after speculation around his future.

Cummins suffered with a virus during the 2023 TT, where he missed half of practice week and the opening Superbike and Supersport races.

He said: "I’ve taken my time over the off-season to understand what I wanted to achieve in the year ahead and now that all the pieces of the jigsaw are in place, I’m delighted to be staying with the Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles team.”

“I’ve had a bit of a reset, analysing everything both on and off track, and I want to go racing properly and be committed to try and win races with the TT being at the top of the list. I’m keen to get back racing and push for wins in 2024.

"The desire and passion are still very much there, and after discussing everything with Clive, he’s brought everything to the table so together we’ll be throwing the kitchen sink at the TT.

“I know what I want to do and that’s win. I made a good step forward in 2022 with the 133mph lap and was looking forward to doing more of the same last year only for a virus to scupper that.

"I missed a lot of track time and in the races I did, I could only really push hard on the first lap; after that the head and body were exhausted.

"Obviously, that was out of my control, but I’ll be doing everything possible to put in my best ever TT performances.”

Conor Cummins, Peter Hickman and Davey Todd after the 2022 Supertstock race. Credit: Isle of Man TT

In a change to 2024, Cummins will be lining up alongside new teammate Ian Hutchinson.

Hutchinson returns to racing on the TT Mountain Course after being forced to withdraw from the 2023 event when he suffered a stroke before the start of the season.

Despite making a swift and full recovery – returning to training in a matter of weeks – standard protocol with motorcycle racing’s governing body meant he was forced to watch from the sidelines for a 12-month period.

Speaking on Hutchinson's return, Cummins said: "I’m delighted to be team-mate to Ian and, first and foremost, I’m delighted for him to be back racing as he’s been through a lot.

"It’s great to see him back and with Hutchy, Clive and the whole team, we’re in an extremely strong position.

"I’m not here to make the numbers up and I’m determined to have my best season in racing, not just at the TT but at every circuit."

Conor Cummins will racing with the Batley-based team for an eighth consecutive year. Credit: Isle of Man TT

Clive Padgett, Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles Team Principal, said: "Conor’s part of the Padgett family so it’s great to continue our relationship for an eighth year.

"The four Superbike and Senior podiums across 2018 and 2019 were incredible and the Senior and Superstock performances in 2022 were amazing, especially his 133mph+ lap in the latter.

"Last year was obviously affected by illness and I’m not sure people realised just how poorly Conor was, so for him to finish fourth in the Senior was nothing short of a miracle.

"That just goes to show how talented he is and with him and Hutchy on board for 2024, we’re very excited about the season ahead."

The team have several pre-season tests planned before contesting a number of British Championship rounds and the North West 200, prior to the 2024 Isle of Man TT Races.

Want more on the issues affecting the North? Our podcast, From the North answers the questions that matter to our region.